CAHOKIA - Danielle Lee has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses for Cahokia's Toshorn Napper, who died in a fatal car crash on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue (Illinois Route 3) in Sauget.

Lee said Toshorn Napper was loved by many.

"He was a famil member and a co-worker, and all-around life of the party," Lee said. "Toshorn carried positive energy with a bright smile with him every day. He always knew how to make everyone laugh, whether it be with his spunky dance moves or his corky jokes. He was a hardworking genuine man, who departed from this world too soon."

Lee continued and said: "Toshorn Napper shared his heart with everyone, from his family to his coworkers. He will always have a special place in everyone's hearts. We ask for prayers and appreciation for Toshorn.

"Donations will help his family with funeral and memorial costs. Love and prayers for the Napper family during this time of the holiday season."

This is the GoFundMe link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-toshorn-napper-amp-his-family

