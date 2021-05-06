A statewide GoFundMe has been established for four teens involved in a car crash on Illinois Route 13.

Four teens involved in the car accident Tuesday morning on Illinois Route 13 were on their way to school. Ian Dawes, Nate Dawes, Cameron Dawes, and Rylan Brotherton were the teens involved.

Ian Dawes suffered a minor broken jaw and has a few stitches on his face. Nate and Rylan are in Children's Hospital in St. Louis, suffering pelvic injuries. Cameron is also in Children's Hospital in St. Louis suffering neck injury, pelvic, and bladder issues.

Nate Dawes has had two surgeries so far.

“We are trying to help out with as much as possible for future travel expenses, days off work, and any other expenses that may come along in the future,” Afton Williams, organizer of the fund-raiser, said.

A $4,000 goal has been set for the fund-raiser. See the link below to contribute to the GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/four-teens-injured-in-route-13-crash?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=crm.riverbender.com&utm_campaign=comms_gp3b+four-teens-injured-in-route-13-crash

