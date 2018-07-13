EDWARDSVILLE - A tragic motorcycle-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at New Poag and Wanda Road claimed the life of a mother/Edwardsville business owner.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there was one decedent in a motorcycle-involved crash with a vehicle Thursday night at New Poag and Wanda Road.

The woman was identified as Markia Ivy, owner of Euphoric Beauty at 503 St. Louis St. in Edwardsville, and the mother of her young son, Malik Allen. Markia died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Dixon said the cause of the accident cannot yet be released because the crash is under investigation.

has been established and as of 3:10 p.m. Thursday, it has raised $7,100. You can click here to visit the GoFundMe. The Neighbors In Need organization in Edwardsville has also been contacted about the situation.

Malik’s baseball coach Sean McMeen helped set up the GoFundMe account. All funds from the GoFundMe account go to Malik and his grandma (Annie). He encouraged everyone to have their thoughts and prayers with Malik and Markia’s family. While the account has $7,100 as of 3 p.m. Thursday, McMeen said he hopes to raise much more because of what Malik will need for his life ahead.

McMeen agreed this was a terrible tragedy. He said his son plays on Malik’s 12 and under baseball team. McMeen described Malik as an outstanding athlete in every sport he plays. He is also a member of the Little Tigers Football Program.

“We are supposed to play in a baseball tournament in Missouri over the weekend,” he said. “We will have very heavy hearts this weekend. Malik is my son’s age and I have coached them for seven years now. This just hits your heart. I can’t fathom him going forward without his mother.”

McMeen said Markia was very involved in her son’s activities and constantly showed support.

“Malik was his mother’s whole life,” McMeen said.

While the circumstances are completely different, McMeen said the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon communities rallied around the Campbell children after their mother and father died in a tragic pair of incidents.

“I hope the community now rallies around Malik,” McMeen said.

