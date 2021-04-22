ST. LOUIS - A GoFundMe page has been established for funeral expenses of Alfonso "Fony" Watts, 43, who died after being shot in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive in the North County, Mo., Precinct. St. Louis County Police were called to the scene at 4:19 p.m. on April 19, 2021, then he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A $6,000 goal has been set to assist with Watts' funeral expenses. Aneisha Jackson, his niece, is organizing this fundraiser.

"My beloved uncle Alfonso Watts, aka, Fonzy, passed away on April 19, 2021," his niece said on the Go Fund Me. He was tragically murdered shortly after arriving home from work, while his children were present in the home.

Article continues after sponsor message

My uncle was a wonderful brother, father, mentor, and friend to many . He touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind four children Ayana, Alana, Alfonso Jr, and Zion." Alfonso aka “Fonzy” dedicated his life to helping others, and being an amazing father to his children.

"We are all devastated by his loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Alfonso aka” Fonzy” the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes. We’re currently unaware of any insurance policy that he had."

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/3xnva-funeral-expenses

More like this: