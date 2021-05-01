NORMAL, Ill. – SIUE women's track and field competed at the Redbird Invite Friday. Below are some highlights from the event.

--Aly Goff broke her own 5,000 school record (16:57.94). She was pushed by Bradley's McKenzie Altmayer, who finished just more than second behind Goff.

--Freshman Savannah Sullivan placed fourth in the long jump (18-6.5), topping her career best by nearly more than two feet.

--Jamirah Meeks set a career best in the javelin (99-0), placing eighth in the event

--Lejla Hadjerovic posted a season PR in the 100 (12.71)

--Keri Burmester recorded a career PR in the 5000 (18:10.74), finishing seventh in the event

--Hayley Goebel set a PR in the hammer throw (132-1)

--The 4x400 relay of Kailah Carter, Hajderovic, Gabrielle Horton and Sullivan placed fifth (4:04.32)

FROM COACH MARCUS EVANS

"Aly had a great 5K breaking her record again. She deserves all the success she is having, and she is having a huge impact on our team with her constant positivity."

"Savannah had a great day with a season PR in the long jump and anchoring our 4x400. I'm glad to see her back at it after some injuries early in training."

"The team did a great job preparing for this meet. Our student-athletes are gaining more and more confidence, and it's great to see improvement in every area. I think we can surprise some people with what we do at OVCs."

"Keri Burmester also had a big PR. She has been relentless in training trying to maximize her last year of eligibility. We are proud of the legacy our fifth-year seniors are leaving for the next generation's Cougars."

SIUE's next event is the Ohio Valley Conference Championships. The three-day event begins May 13 in Charleston, Illinois.

