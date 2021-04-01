ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Goff & Dittman Florists is a unique business with a philosophy that says a lot about the business - “to provide the freshest, most unique gifts available with an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.”

Goff & Dittman Florists was established in 1948 in Madison, IL. Kyle and Rachel Clothier purchased the existing business in April of 2017. Since purchasing, the business moved to Edwardsville in November of 2019 and the second location opened in Alton on March 1, 2021.

The new location in Alton expands Goff & Dittman’s delivery coverage from Godfrey as our northern point and Collinsville as a southern point. Both locations have in-person shopping.

“We are the oldest-family-owned florist in the area specializing in satisfied customers since 1948,” Rachel Clothier, CFD, ICPF, said. “We carry a wide variety of fresh flowers, plants, memorial tributes, customized gifts and home decor.

“We offer continuous delivery service to the Edwardsville and Alton areas; and surrounding communities. Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”

“If you do not find the exact floral arrangement that you are looking for, we encourage you to call us for that unique arrangement created especially for you, your loved one, friend or business acquaintance. We are just a call or click away. Let Goff & Dittman Florists in Edwardsville and Alton be your choice for beautiful, hand crafted floral arrangements and gifts.”

This week, Goff & Dittman is having a big week with Easter decor and Bunny Plush Animals.

Rachel Clothier has always had an eye for design and unique creations. A graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor's in Business Administration and MBA, she is the owner of Goff & Dittman Florists. Rachel is a Certified Floral Designer (CFD) and an Illinois Certified Professional Florist (ICPF). She is a Board member for the Illinois State Florists' Association (ISFA), which is the oldest Florists' Association in the entire USA.

Rachel was trained by the son of the original family owner and has a strong foundation in quality floral arrangements. She delights in creating personal and unique designs, incorporating nature, architecture, art and today's trends into her designs. She has extensive and broad-based experience in the special events industry, blending strengths in interior design, technique and floral shop management to present the full spectrum of floral design.

Rachel continued about the business offerings and said: “We offer $5 Friday bouquets, every Friday (excluding major holiday weeks). We have the only CFD (Certified Floral Designer) in the area and this is a nationally recognized accreditation from AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers). Educating our employees and owners in current trends and best floral practices is our number 1 priority.

“We also keep our website inventory up to date on our gift items. So you can be in California and browse our website for a specific wreath, stone, lantern or other gifts that we have in stock. It’s as easy as adding it to your cart and then choosing pickup or delivery. We have embraced the online platform as an extension of our everyday customer service that our patrons have grown to love.

“We also offer real-time delivery confirmation emails. In these emails, our customers get a picture of their actual arrangement, plant or gift. This has been especially nice over the last year when customers and recipients weren’t getting together or attending funeral services in person. The customer can see exactly what their item looked like that they sent.”

Erin McCarkel manages the Alton location.

Rachel said some of Goff & Dittman Florists’ biggest accomplishments in recent times are:

“We have increased all aspects/areas of our business and increased our review ratings across all platforms. We have won the “Best of The Knot Weddings” in 2020 and 2021. Our delivery confirmation emails with pictures are also key to instilling confidence in our business from our out of state/town customers.”

For more information contact Rachel Clothier at Goff & Dittman Florists, 1411 Troy Road, Suite A, Edwardsville, (618) 307-9056 or 302 E. Broadway, Alton, IL., (618) 433-1817.

info@goffdittmanflorist.com

www.goffdittmanflorist.com

https://www.facebook.com/goffdittmanflorists

https://www.facebook.com/goffdittmanaltonil/

