GODFREY - With daily deals and top-notch customer service, Village Dispensary has something for everyone.

Located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, the new dispensary offers a variety of cannabis products and accessories. The “budtenders” pride themselves on their customer service, and they look forward to assisting the community with all of their THC needs.

“It’s just nice to come into work,” said Alli, a representative with Village Dispensary. “You come in to help people and it’s pretty effortless. I love learning, and you learn something new every day there.”

The dispensary offers daily specials, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible specials. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for the low price of $25. Additional deals are available throughout the week.

In addition to these regular specials, the dispensary has a point system that allows people to collect points based on every dollar spent. There are discounts for every 500 points you accumulate. When you reach 5,000 points, you receive a silver card that promises 10% off your order for life. Alli and Allison, the dispensary’s inventory manager, noted that several people have already received this discount.

While Alli, Allison and the other budtenders love these regular customers, they also enjoy welcoming new people to the dispensary every day. They often talk with people who are completely new to cannabis or who haven’t used cannabis in a long time, and they’re eager to introduce them to the dispensary.

“It seems that every other person is a new customer, which is awesome,” Alli said.

Allison and Alli recognize that a dispensary can be intimidating to those who are new to it. A lot of people have never gone to a dispensary before and might want some extra help decoding the products or understanding how it all works. The budtenders are there to make this process easier and offer that help.

“People have little expectations,” Allison explained. “They’ve never been there before. They don’t know what it’s like. It is very nerve-wracking. There are all these rules and you’ve got to show your ID at the door and get buzzed in. It’s very secure. But I think that once you walk in the door, you see it’s really laid-back. We’re not pushy. We have the salesmen to talk to if you need a few minutes, things like that.”

The budtenders can also answer questions about certain products and their effects, as all Village Dispensary employees take home a goodie bag every week. They try the products for themselves so they have a better understanding of each item offered at the dispensary and how it works.

While products will affect each person differently, there are a few main points to consider when purchasing cannabis products and deciding how much to consume. Alli and Allison recommend talking to the budtenders to determine what dose is right for you.

“Dosing is key,” Allison added. “Knowing what dose you need is key, and our budtenders are there to help you figure that out.”

Village Dispensary is there to help people find the cannabis products for them, no matter what their needs are. For more information about Village Dispensary, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

