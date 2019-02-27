Godfrey's Katherine Ditman Named to Fall Semester Dean's List at University of Minnesota Twin Cities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (February 26, 2019) - Godfrey's Katherine Ditman, a senior in the Carlson School of Management, has been named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.

