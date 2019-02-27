Godfrey's Katherine Ditman Named to Fall Semester Dean's List at University of Minnesota Twin Cities
February 27, 2019 4:31 PM
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (February 26, 2019) - Godfrey's Katherine Ditman, a senior in the Carlson School of Management, has been named to the 2018 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.