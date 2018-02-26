MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - Godfrey's Katherine Ditman, a junior at the Carlson School of Management has been named to the 2017 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

