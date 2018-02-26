Godfrey's Katherine Ditman makes University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
February 26, 2018 8:22 AM February 26, 2018 9:33 AM
Listen to the story
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - Godfrey's Katherine Ditman, a junior at the Carlson School of Management has been named to the 2017 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.