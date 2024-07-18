GODFREY - The Illinois Esprit 10u fastpitch softball team secured a commendable second-place finish at the USSSA Class C National Championship in Branson, Mo., held from July 8-13, 2024.

The team, hailing from Godfrey, demonstrated resilience and skill, battling through four elimination games on Championship Saturday before falling to the KC Rebels of Gardner, Kan.

The Illinois Espirit head coach Amanda Evola, along with assistant coaches Cody Fry, Audrey Evola, and Madilyn Davis, led the team through a successful season that culminated in the national runner-up title.

"The girls showed incredible determination and teamwork throughout the tournament," said Coach Evola.

The team members, who played pivotal roles in the championship, include Emmalynn Bush, Holly Fry, Bella Roth, Avery Fry, Isla Woodward, Brooke Huling, Kassidy Hoefle, Willow McNelly, Reagan Haegele, Julia Mayfield, Kaleigh Strohbeck, Brielle Scott, and Quincy Crotchett.

The Illinois Esprit's season record stood at 47-31-1, marking a series of victories that paved the way to their impressive performance at the national level.

The team's hard work and dedication were evident as they navigated the challenges of the tournament, ultimately earning the runner-up title.

Assistant coach Cody Fry reflected on the season and said: "This has been an incredible journey for the team. Their commitment and growth have been remarkable."

The coaches and players alike are looking forward to building on this season's achievements in the future.

