HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State University has named 1,594 students to the Deans' Honor Roll for the spring 2024 semester.

Godfrey's Brittany Ritter was named as one of the students on the Fort Hays State Honor Roll.

The Deans' Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and online students are eligible.

