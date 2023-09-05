ALTON/GODFREY - Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick today issued a joint statement in light of the recent disturbances that occurred at Alton High School last week.

The two mayors said this incident impacts their respective communities and they "stand together to offer our support during this difficult time."

Godfrey Mayor McCormick made this statement:

“The actions of kids last week have given our area a black eye. I did not attend Alton High, but they have adopted me, and I’m a Redbird fan. My heart goes out to the Sheriff’s Department, the teachers and support staff, the administration, and the vast majority of students not involved in these senseless fights. The Alton School Board has some tough decisions moving forward making Alton High a safe and secure place to send the children of our community.

“On behalf of the Village of Godfrey, we are available if there is anything we can do to help. Our thoughts and prayers are with this important part of the community.”

Alton Mayor Goins provided this statement:

“My heart is saddened by the recent events that occurred at Alton [High] School and the aftermath that has taken place. I offer my support and stand with Alton High School, the administration, faculty and support staff, and students as they navigate through this difficult time. Safety and security along with a positive environment is essential for our students and educators to thrive. My thoughts are with the families and students involved in this altercation as well as the students and parents who were not involved and yet have been impacted by this senseless event, and wish them all the best as they navigate through this difficult time.

"I also extend my support to Superintendent Baumgartner and her administration along with the Alton Board of Education as they work together to bring resolve and discipline in regards to this matter."

