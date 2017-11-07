GODFREY - The Godfrey Women’s Club is continuing to thank those who have served our country in the Armed Forces. In 2012, the Club membership overwhelmingly decided to embark on this recognition of veterans. “Thank you” cards were mailed this week to those Godfrey residents who have served or are currently serving in the military.

Even though the Club has had to make adjustments in its budget, the ladies feel this project is very important. They know the men and women who serve and protect our country deserve to be remembered for their service. Sharon O’Neal, Chairman of the “Veterans Project Committee”, said the Godfrey Women’s Club has often received a “thank you” from veterans for remembering them.

If you know of any Godfrey residents who are currently serving or who are veterans, please send their names and addresses to: Godfrey Women’s Club, P.O. Box 634, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 or send the information in a message to the “Godfrey Women’s Club” Face Book page so they can be included in the future.

