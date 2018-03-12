EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today that a Godfrey woman - Amanda K. Runtz - has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 255 near Godfrey.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2018, the Illinois State Police were dispatched to the fatal accident that occurred on Northbound Interstate 255 near mile marker 19. The state's attorney's office said Runtz, 22, driving her Chrysler 300 southbound in the northbound lane, struck a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Marlon D. Burford, and a Jeep Wrangler driven by Timothy J. Varble. Burford, 30, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Varble, 28, of Jerseyville, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors filed charges today after receiving the toxicology reports that showed Runtz, who multiple witnesses reported had made a U-turn, heading southbound in the northbound lane, had benzodiazepines in her system.

State’s Attorney Gibbons said his thoughts and prayers are with Varble and offered his condolences to Burford’s family, “it is a tragedy to see this man’s life taken as a result of this defendant’s actions.”

Gibbons also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey, the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and all of the medical personnel who assisted throughout the course of the investigation.

Runtz was charged with one count Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2), one count Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence (Class 4), one count Reckless Homicide (Class 3) and one count Aggravated Reckless Driving (Class 4). Runtz will be held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. Her bond is set at $250,000. These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

