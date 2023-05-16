GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees welcomed two new members at their meeting on May 16, including new trustees Craig Lombardi and Mike Fisher. Karen McAtee was reappointed to the board, while trustees Ben Allen and Virginia Woulfe-Beile officially stepped down.

Allen thanked his fellow trustee and Mayor Mike McCormick, saying he greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve on the Village Board.

I want to thank this council for letting me serve with them. I’ve truly enjoyed it, I’ve learned a great deal,” Allen said. “I’m really proud of some of the things that we’ve gotten done, I consider all you people close friends and I’m happy to have served with you. Mr. Mayor, it’s been a privilege and you are a friend and always will be a friend. You’ve done a great job and I appreciate you appointing me six years ago … I’ve enjoyed this process.”

Woulfe-Beile was also thankful for the opportunity and encouraged those interested to run for public office.

Mayor McCormick presented plaques to Allen and Woulfe-Beile, saying to Woulfe-Beile: “I want to thank you for serving, you’ve been a good addition to the board … I didn't agree with you on everything, but usually you were right.”

“It’s a real privilege to have served the Village of Godfrey and its resident over these four years and such a privilege to serve with my fellow trustees and you, Mr. Mayor,” Woulfe-Beile said. “Thanks for the opportunity … it's a learning experience for sure, so I really encourage anyone that has any desire: run for office, you will not regret it,” Woulfe-Beile said.

After Allen and Woulfe-Beile stepped down, new trustees Craig Lombardi and Mike Fisher were officially sworn in and took their seats. The new Village Board then voted on several items, including the new appointment of one village employee and the reappointment of several others.

The board approved the new appointment of Anthony Cain as the Building and Zoning Administrator for the Village of Godfrey. The full list of approved reappointments is as follows: Philip Lading - Village Attorney

Judy Piepert - Village Administrator

Rich Beran - Village Engineer

Jim Lewis - Director of Maintenance

Chris Logan - Parks and Recreation Director

Kevin Tepen - Budget Officer

Board members also granted a Class A liquor license to the new owners of 3030 Godfrey Road, a former Pizza Hut building which Mayor McCormick said developers are planning on turning into a new pizza restaurant.

Also approved was the continuation of the Great Godfrey Maze, which Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said will be made of hemp again this year, adding that it worked well last year and costs less than corn.

An increase of $1,024.08 to order more materials for the expansion and improvement of the Splash Pad at Glazebrook Park was also approved. Logan said this increase will be covered by the 2023 Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) Grant. The new order calls for additional concrete to be poured, specifically “a thickened edge” around the Splash Pad in order to support a fence that will be installed there in the future, and “a small pour” between the existing sidewalk and new pavilion south of the pickleball courts.

The board also approved a one-time “Shred It” event on September 30, 2023 from Stericycle of Bannockburn, IL at an estimated cost of $1,173.60. This is not an open, public event - instead, it’s an event for Stericycle/Shred It to handle confidential document shredding services for the village.

Also approved was the purchase of $100 worth of Fireworks Liability Coverage from the Risk Management Association (RMA) of Springfield, IL, as well as a waiver of bond and fees for the Alton Area Optimists Road block on September 22 & 23.

A full recording of the May 16 meeting can be watched at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

