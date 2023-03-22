GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees approved several items at their March 21 meeting, including funding the creation of a new “Welcome to Godfrey” tourism website for the village from Riverbender.com.

Economic Development Director Jim Mager said that while Godfrey’s current municipal website works well for municipal purposes, it doesn’t showcase the amenities or assets of the village to visitors or current residents. This new website would help promote the Godfrey Business District and other aspects of the village without replacing the municipal website.

Trustee Sarah Woodman said that if the “Welcome to Godfrey” website is comparable to the St. Charles visitor website, “it’s a phenomenal marketing piece for the money.” Mager said that based on his conversations with Riverbender.com Owner John Hentrich, that is the goal. Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile added she thought it was a “good idea” to have separate websites for the village. The Village Board voted to fund the website project at a total cost of $8,000 to be paid using Business District Funds.

The Village Board also voted to grant a liquor license to a new business opening at 3030 Godfrey Road, though the exact business name was not listed or mentioned.

A preliminary engineering agreement from CDI for the Sundrop Court Drainage Improvements Project in an amount not to exceed $64,784 was also approved by the Village Board, as was the 2024 Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) Materials Bid.

Trustees voted to have the village’s Vactor truck repaired by EJ Equipment of Troy, IL at a total cost of $3,981.41. They also approved the purchase of a new trailer from Camper Exchange Inc of Belleville, IL at a total cost of $18,363.00.

Board members also approved a Raffle License and Waiver of Fees and Bonding Requirements for the annual Christmas in July event hosted by Freer Auto Body.

After all agenda items had been voted on, Mayor Mike McCormick lead the Village Board in observing a moment of silence to honor the late Village Clerk Bethany Bohn, who passed away last week. Trustee Woulfe-Beile added the following about Bohn:

“I’d like to further honor her memory by just letting the people know what professionalism and integrity she served her office [with], and how she deeply cared fo the people of Godfey and had so much empathy for them, and I’d also like to extend condolences for her family … they cared for her through her illness, and it’s a deep loss to them and to our community.”

A full recording of the March 21 meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

