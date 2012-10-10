Godfrey Verizon Wireless Store Holding A Pet Food Drive for the Alton 5As Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Godfrey, Illinois) – The Godfrey Verizon Wireless store at 210 West Homer Adams Parkway is holding a pet food drive to benefit the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5As) on Friday, October 12, 2012, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. There will be dogs ready for adoption on hand for the public to meet. Verizon Wireless has special event pricing for iPhones with Otterbox cases for $50, while supplies last. Please bring your donations of pet food to the store on Friday, or call (618) 467-2779 for more information. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip