GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey's new soccer fields will be dedicated to two men - former State Rep. Robert J. Walters, Sr., and Chris Kane - at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, Mayor Mike McCormick announced today.

During their March 2nd meeting, the Godfrey Village Board agreed unanimously to dedicate two new soccer fields at Glazebrook Park to Walters, Sr. and Kane.

That evening, a moving presentation was made by former area resident Tom Stone and Mayor McCormick in favor of the dedication. Tom Stone, a former standout soccer player at Marquette High School and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville who went on to play professionally, talked about his involvement in the soccer community with Mr. Walters, who was very instrumental in the surge of popularity of soccer in this area. Stone also discussed Mr. Kane’s love of the Godfrey area and dedication to the community, including his service on the Godfrey Village Board.

Mayor McCormick stated “This is a nice gesture to honor two outstanding individuals who loved and served our community.”

