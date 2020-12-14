GODFREY - The excitement has been building and today at 10 a.m., the incredibly popular Village of Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program with Riverbender.com launches again.

$20 Vouchers for Participating Businesses in Godfrey will be sold at half-price.

The BIG launch is set for today, Monday, Dec. 14th! Participants in the program can buy up to five $20 vouchers per vendor for just $10 each. This program is available to consumers first-come up to $200,000 sold. Visit Deals.Riverbender.com for more information.

The Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program has been very successful, putting nearly $400,000 back into the Godfrey economy for local businesses. This program was done in partnership between Riverbender.com and the Village of Godfrey. It allows shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many area restaurants and retail stores.

Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, which was established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collect an additional 1% sales tax. The additional sales tax is then used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

“This was an opportunity to get some of those dollars directly back to the businesses and residents who had paid into the district,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “This was great for the local businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This gives them cash immediately and benefits residents immensely. You can go out for dinner with a $20 gift card for $10 because of the Godfrey contribution.”

