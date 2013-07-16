Godfrey, Illinois launched an intensive branding program in April aimed to discover, define and design the area’s competitive differentiator so it can stand out in the marketplace. Since that launch and partnership with North Star Destination Strategies, Godfrey has sent information and responded to an initial survey about Godfrey.

Personnel from North Star recently visited Godfrey, many of its sites and assets and interviewed many Godfrey residents and business people.

To further aid North Star in their evaluation and recommendations, residents are encouraged to fill out a short online survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/GodfreyCommunity by August 5, 2013.

“Part of the integrated process includes research, strategy and creative development. Additionally, feedback from residents is very important,” says Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “The first stage is research and comprises about 80% of the work. That’s how North Star helps determine the state of our existing brand.” said McCormick.

The Community Survey is a critical key to understanding the area from the perspective of a resident.

Using that research, North Star will develop a brand strategy that is relevant to Godfrey’s current situation but also differentiates the Village to consumers. “The research will not only tell our existing story, it will yield insights that point us in the direction of our desired future story,” said Monica Bristow, President of the RiverBend Growth Association and member of the Godfrey Economic Development Committee.

The final stage of the project will involve the development of a brand identity guide for Godfrey. “You will get suggestions for a new logo and tagline as part of this guide. But a brand is so much more than that,” said McEachern. “Your Village needs to wear this new brand like a second skin. We will provide you the creative tools and ideas to make that happen.” This includes ideas for communications, signage, special events, community outreach, online initiatives, merchandising and more.

If you are interested in learning more about the Village of Godfrey, go to http://www.godfreyil.org/. To learn more about North Star Destination Strategies, go to www.northstarideas.com.

To take the survey, go to http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/GodfreyCommunity

