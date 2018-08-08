GODFREY – Brush Hair and Makeup, located at 5441 Godfrey Road, is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

Owner Elizabeth Werts said the salon stays up-to-date with all current trends and offers hair, makeup and eyelash services – specializing in hair color, weddings, special events, photo shoots and lashes. Werts said the studio is “bridal party friendly” and welcoming to both photographers and videographers. She said her crew can also travel on-site as far away as St. Louis and Grafton.

“Brush is different from most salons due to its inviting atmosphere,” Werts said in a message. “We have many people walk in and compliment our studio not believing that is located in their hometown! We strive on teamwork by making sure every client is taken care of to their satisfaction.”

Werts said she wanted to start her own business, like her father and grandfather had before. She said owning her own business gave her a chance to challenge herself and see her own vision come to life. As a business owner, Werts said she is involved in several community events and organizations, such as the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA).

Four stylists have been employed through Werts's business and she said all of them have “an excellent drive,” adding they all love what they do and work well as a team. She said her team may expand in the future as more opportunities arise for Brush.

“The community has been great to us,” she said. “We have a lot of word-of-mouth clients, which is very flattering! I would like to thank our clients and community for our success. We have some clients that followed us from different salons before Brush was opened. Our client lists have grown tremendously over the last two years, but we never forget our first loyal clients!”

To celebrate the two-year anniversary, Brush hosted a photo shoot in their studio – inviting a few clients to get in on the fun as well.

Hours for Brush are Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. It can be reached at (618) 208-7723.

