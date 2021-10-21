GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey continues to set the stage for growth and development along Godfrey Road. The Village is in the final stage of finalizing the expansion of the Enterprise Zone along Godfrey Road southward to Homer Adams Parkway.

With the finalization of the Enterprise Zone, three economic tools will be in place to enable commercial growth and development. There will be an Enterprise Zone, a TIF district, and the Godfrey Business District. The combination of these programs facilitates commercial development from the northern end of Godfrey Road to its intersection with Homer Adams Parkway and then westward out Delmar Avenue.

While the Village postures for future commercial development along Godfrey Road, there are current projects in process. With the Stamper Lane Extension project, a developer will demolish the Halloran Auto Sales structure to make way for a new retail center, and Stamper Lane will be extended to the east side of Godfrey Road. Another forthcoming project is a Scooters Coffee at 5206 Godfrey Road. Dollar Tree is also beginning construction of a new store at 6519 Godfrey Road. Additionally, there is the construction of the new Eclipse car wash behind the Quik-Trip. In each of these projects, older, unattractive structures will be removed and replaced by modern attractive buildings.

Ultimately with new commercial expansions, there will be an increased revenue stream of sales taxes which minimizes the reliance on personal property taxes. Moreover, the new commercial development opportunities will provide residents with more shopping, dining, entertainment, and professional services alternatives.

While Godfrey Road’s past was significantly a residential area, it is transitioning to a commercial district. Moving forward, the Village of Godfrey is committed to enhancing the commercial development along Godfrey Road.

For additional information, contact: Jim Mager, Economic Development 618-466-3325; or, jmager@godfreyil.org

