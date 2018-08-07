GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville, its 2018 campaign chair.

“I am proud to serve as our community’s chair for the United Way campaign, my second tenure in this position,” said Schwartz. “I have seen the important work of United Way and the programs and services it supports in helping people in the Granite City and southern Illinois area.”

Schwartz has over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial industry, starting his career at Wells Fargo Financial as a branch manager. In his current role with TheBANK of Edwardsville, Schwartz oversees all branch operations and personnel and is accountable for branch growth, customer service and product development. He is a graduate of Bradley University.

In addition to his work with United Way, Schwartz is involved in a variety of other community and volunteer initiatives. He currently serves as chair-elect of the Riverbend Growth Association, chairman of the Madison County Leadership Board of the American Cancer Society and is on the advisory board of the Southern Illinois – Edwardsville School of Business. He previously served as president of the Alton Athletic Association.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice and helped more than 64,000 people within this area in 2017. Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, will serve as co-chairs of the 2018 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

