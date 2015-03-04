The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the following programs:

Registration for the T-Ball and Pitching Machine divisions for children ages 5-8 years is being accepted through March 13 at a rate of $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Registration for the Little League divisions is currently closed, if you missed the deadline for registering your child for ages 9-14 years, please contact the office at 618-466-1483. We are also hiring for umpires for our youth baseball season, please apply in person at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office between the hours of 8-12 pm and 1-5 pm.

Registrations are also being taken for the Spring Rookie Soccer program for children ages 3-5 years, registration continues through March 27, 2015.

Registrations are being taken for the Rookie Baseball program for ages 3-5 years, early registration continues through April 2 at a rate of $15 for Godfrey residents and $25 for non-residents, regular registration will continue from April 6 - May 8 at a cost of $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents.

The boys and girls summer Tennis Clinic will return once again and early registrations are being accepted now through April 2 at a rate of $30 for Godfrey residents and $40 for non-residents, regular registration will continue through May 15 at a cost of $35 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Children must be age 5 by the start of the program, June 1, 2015 to participate.

Registration is being accepted for the Earthworms gardening activity for children ages 6-14 years to be held on Thursdays beginning May 28, 2015 from 9:30 am - 11 am at the Discovery Garden. Early registrations will be accepted now through April 2nd at a cost of $20 for Godfrey residents and $25 for non-residents. Regular registration will continue through May 16. Children must be pre-registered to attend this program.

Mark your calendars for the 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, March 29th at Glazebrook Park. Come get pictures with the Easter Bunny compliments of Dream Home Realty, games, inflatables, prizes and, of course, the egg hunt! Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for local community food banks.

