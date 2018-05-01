GODFREY - Come out to Glazebrook Park (Corn Maze Side) and join us for BIG TRUCK DAY!

We welcome your classroom to join us for a FREE field trip to climb on, climb in, or explore a really Big truck. We will have tractors, Police vehicles, dump truck, Fire truck, A GIANT tow truck, ambulance and other surprise vehicles to explore. Groups of 20 or more are asked to RSVP, please call 466-1483. This is a great opportunity for the children and to enjoy a FREE field trip and nice picnic lunch at the park!

Article continues after sponsor message

We are currently inviting all companies who wish to come out and display their trucks on May 9, 2018, from 9:30am – 1:00pm to please call 618-466-1483 to make arrangements to have your truck placed in the event. This is a great form of FREE advertising for you company!

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department strives to take a leadership role in southwestern Illinois in promoting and developing parks and recreation by addressing local needs and supporting a greater role providing open space, parkland and recreation opportunities to effectively meet and serve the needs of its constituents, the citizens of Godfrey, and those who interact with the parks system.

Parks and Recreation Office Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

More like this:

Related Video: