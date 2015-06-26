Godfrey and Wood River served as base locations for a full-scale police, helicopter and emergency responders disaster drill on Wednesday.

The helicopter was used to simulate a full-scale disaster, this time focused on being a tornado.

“Overall, it was a success,” said Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambarian said. “We did a post revenue afterward. It was great example of many agencies working together in a disaster situation.”

Kambarian said it was good to test different things and work on a disaster plan while not in horrible situation.

Madison County Emergency Management personnel, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps (AVEC), the Lewis and Clark Radio Club, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and fire agencies from Maryville and Glen Carbon, Bethalto, Collinsville and Granite City all participated with Godfrey. The Community Emergency Response Team for the region also joined the others in the drill.

The responders went through four different Godfrey neighborhoods in the drill.

Emergency teams went door to door and asked about possible damage. People were pre-warned that the disaster drills were taking place in their neighborhoods.

The drill started at 8 a.m. and it concluded by about 2:30 p.m.

