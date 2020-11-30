GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor, Mike McCormick, and Director of Economic Development, Jim Mager, are encouraging local businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions enacted by the State of Illinois to consider programs available to them. One such program is the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) available through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The funding available through the BIG Program may be used to help with working capital expenses, including payroll costs; rent; utilities; and other operational costs. A link to the program’s website is available below along with some Frequently Asked Questions.

Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program

https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/C19DisadvantagedBusGrants.aspx

Frequently Asked Questions

https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Documents/BIG%20FAQ.pdf

