GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra announced Monday afternoon due to dangerous heat conditions expected, the Madison County Health Department have notified Godfrey officials today that there will be a slight change to the “drive thru” COVID-19 testing time scheduled for tomorrow.

The “drive- thru” testing unit will be set up on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. The new/revised testing time will take place on Tuesday, July 14, and has been moved up to start at 9:00 a.m. and will run until Noon. ALL VEHICLES MUST ENTER THE SUBSTATION LOT FROM LARS HOFFMAN. See diagram above.

The previous mobile unit testing was a “walk up” type system, however concerns of people waiting to get the tests being subject to heat illness from the expected heat wave next week has prompted officials to allow drive up testing so residents can remain in their air conditioned vehicles while waiting. Sichra also said that after speaking with the Madison County Health Department that they are looking forward to coordinating more drive-thru testing events in Godfrey over the next several months.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE-Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

Temporary Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Process:

This is a “DRIVE-UP” test, face coverings are still REQUIRED .

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is NO OUT OF POCKET EXPENSE .

and there is . Please bring Photo ID and health insurance card if you have one.

Testing available to adults and children over 6 months of age .

. Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat. This means the test is not at all uncomfortable.

Results are obtained within 48-72

Testers are from SIU School of Medicine/SIUE-Nursing or SIHF Healthcare and have partnered with the Madison County Health Department and Lewis & Clark Community College.

For any questions about the testing you can go to this Madison County Health Dept website.

For any questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 testing unit contact the Madison County Health Dept at www.madisonchd.org

