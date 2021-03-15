EVANSVILLE, IND. - Evansville University Junior Lauren Fischer was named Missouri Valley defensive player of the week. Making her second career start, Lauren Fischer made five clutch saves to help lead the Purple Aces to a victory over Northern Iowa on Friday.

Fischer, a Marquette Catholic High School grad, faced 14 shots with five aimed at goal, making a key save at the 39-minute mark, pulling back a near goal to keep the Aces in the ball game. Fischer is also second in the conference in saves per game.

Fischer played high school soccer for Marquette Catholic for four years. She also played club soccer for St. Louis' Scott Gallagher. She earned multiple accolades during her prep career including 2016 third-team All-Metro honors by the St. Louis Post Dispatch.