GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick released information Monday afternoon that, earlier today, a small black bear was spotted by one of the Godfrey Parks employees on the grassy area at LaVista Park, located off Illinois Route 3.

"We immediately reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). IDNR staff will soon be on-site conducting an investigation," McCormick said.

"We have no reason to feel that residents or visitors to the park are in any danger. Hopefully, this bear is just making its way through the area. That being said, with the increase of bear sightings in populated areas in the recent months, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and, if a bear is encountered, remain calm and slowly move away; don’t approach.

"Black bears are reportedly most active at dusk and dawn."

If you would like additional information, visit the site:

https://bebearaware.org.

If any further information is learned, it will be promptly relayed to the public, McCormick said.

