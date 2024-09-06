GODFREY - In a ceremonial gesture that underscores the enduring partnership between the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Fire Protection District, Mayor Mike McCormick presented Fire Protection District Trustee Gerard Fischer with a $50,000 check.

This considerable sum represents the fifth annual installment Godfrey has made toward the purchase of Firetruck #1422, a critical asset in the district’s emergency response fleet. This agreement has not only facilitated the acquisition of this vital vehicle but also cemented the financial cooperation between the two entities. Ten payments will be made via this agreement, for a total of $500,000.

The check presentation took place at the new firehouse, located at 3023 Godfrey Road, in front of personnel and Firetruck #1422. Mayor McCormick lauded Trustee Fischer for his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Godfrey’s residents. “This is more than just a transaction, it’s a testament to the collaborative spirit that thrives within our community,” said Mayor McCormick.

Trustee Fischer serves as the President of the Board for the Godfrey Fire Protection District and, under his six-year tenure, the Godfrey Fire Department has witnessed remarkable growth and enhancements in its capabilities. The construction of a new firehouse has provided a state-of-the-art home base from which firefighters can operate more effectively. The addition of a fifth firefighter to each shift has bolstered the department’s readiness and ability to respond to emergencies swiftly.

Looking to the future, the department eagerly anticipates the arrival of a new ladder truck, scheduled for delivery in the late spring of 2025. This acquisition is set to further enhance the department’s operational efficacy and service delivery.

Fischer expressed his gratitude for the village’s support and highlighted the collective efforts that have led to these advancements.

“The strides we’ve made are not just my own but are the result of the hard work and dedication of our firefighters, the support of the village, and the trust of our community,” he remarked.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District remains committed to its mission of safeguarding lives and property. With the continued backing of the Village of Godfrey, the district is well-positioned to uphold its pledge of exceptional service and protection for all residents.

