GODFREY - Mike McCormick, Mayor of Godfrey, has issued a statement regarding his support for the sale of the outdated sewer system, which requires updates by 2021 per the EPA. The letter can be found in its entirety below:

Dear residents of Godfrey,

The elected officials of the Village of Godfrey will be making an important decision in the next few weeks that will affect the financial stability of Godfrey for years to come.

There has been an offer to purchase the village’s sewer operation. My opinion on this subject is not based on the money realized from the sale, but the future monetary drain that could be placed on the residents moving forward on an aged, already “in trouble” system which currently has a 15-million-dollar mandate to upgrade from the EPA and a required completion date of 2021. It appears that at every turn there seems to be a road block which makes me worry about meeting the EPA deadline.

Serving as Mayor, I have worked with determination to run Godfrey with financial discipline, completing more road projects than in years past, as well as making improvements and fostering growth to our Parks and Recreation operation, all while spending less money.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is possible that this may be my last term as Mayor and my goal is to leave Godfrey in better shape than when I took over, borrowing eight figures to meet a current unfunded EPA mandate is not in my thinking, fiscally responsible. This amount of debt will dramatically limit future growth and development in the future.

It is my definite opinion that it is time to “make the sale.” While we can make it work with the resources we have now, if there are any additional problems with the sewer system in the future I don’t see a solution, that is a gamble and taxpayer monies should NOT be put at risk. Far smarter people than I have said, in five years a municipality the size of Godfrey will not have the resources to run a sewer operation.

A “rate study” has just been completed last week by an engineering firm that was hired by the village. The data reveals that rates will need to be raised an additional 40% if we do NOT sell the sewer system which is a far cry more than what was proposed in the sale. This information has reassured me and confirms that selling the system would provide a much more beneficial option for residents on sewer in the village of Godfrey.

As always, my “open door” policy is extended to the community and I’m available for conversation at any time on the subject, please feel free to call my office at (618) 466-3324.

Michael McCormick

Mayor, Village of Godfrey

More like this:

Related Video: