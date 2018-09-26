CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at the 105th Annual Conference, held September 20-22 at the Hilton Chicago and attended by more than 2,000 local elected and appointed officials.

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, the IML membership unanimously elected Macomb Mayor Michael J. Inman to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. of North Chicago as First Vice President and Mayor Ricky J. Gottman of Vandalia as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 36 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Mayor Mike McCormick was elected to serve as a Vice President.

“It is a privilege to be elected to assist through my interactions with mayors from across the state, I will be able to assist in solving some of the very real issues our community and state face,” said McCormick. “I am excited to exchange ideas and share solutions as we advocate for local government at the state and federal level.”

Mike McCormick was elected Mayor of Godfrey in April of 2009. Prior to that, he served as a Village Trustee for four years.

Mike currently serves on the Salvation Army Board, United Methodist Village Retirement Village Board, North Alton/Godfrey Business Council Board, Alton Regional CVB Board, a member of the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors and the Riverbender Council of Mayors.

Mike is a past president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a former board member of the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, and past president of the Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation. He and his wife Linda have co-chaired the local Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign and co-chaired the annual fundraising dance for the William BeDell ARC.

Before becoming Godfrey’s Mayor, Mike was perhaps best known as “The Pizza Guy”, having owned and operated Imo’s Pizza for 14 years. He was also the owner of the former “Ralphs” restaurant in Alton. Mike was a procurement coordinator at McDonald Douglas. He was also a former manager of the Jamestown Racquet Club and coached tennis at Marquette High School.

A longtime Godfrey resident, Mike and his wife Linda, daughter Jennifer, and two grandchildren all live in Godfrey.

