GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced today that he is declaring an emergency order to extend the yard waste burn ordinance through Saturday, June 12. He said the same rules apply during his extension that burning is for yard debris only and to be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mayor McCormick said the Village of Godfrey street department crew assisted residents with storm cleanup Friday morning. The thunderstorm with high winds arrived at around 12:30 on Thursday.

“Our damage was primarily in Glazebrook Heights on Taylor and Robert Road, East Delmar, Lake Drive, Pearl and Stamper,” the mayor said.

Mayor McCormick said the storm damage consisted primarily of tree and limb damage.

“A tree fell on a car and on a house,” he said. “We had a lot of debris on the streets and the tree down on East Delmar put power out for part of Godfrey. The street crew did a great job, but we still have some yard debris and it would be hard to burn that after all the rain that went through. That is why I extended the yard waste burn ordinance.”

