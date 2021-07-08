Godfrey Mayor McCormick Announces New Dollar Tree Coming To Village
GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick today announced that a new Dollar Tree is coming to Godfrey.
McCormick said the new Dollar Tree would be located on Godfrey Road, just a little south of Walmart and on the east side of Godfrey Road.
“We hope this will spur development in that area,” Mayor McCormick said. “At a village moving, we approved running sewer lines to it and will help some with the facade program for the property. I look for this project to move forward in the very near future.”
McCormick said he is in hopes the new Dollar Tree will open in a year to year and a half and help kick-start additional growth in the Village of Godfrey.
