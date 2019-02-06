GODFREY - A Godfrey resident reported to Riverbender.com that he was recently a victim of a phone scam.

“I received two $1,100 iPhones with new accounts, addressed to my name and address, that I never ordered,” Steve Aimone said. “I have no account with them. I returned them to the store and had to close out the accounts and issue a fraud alert on my credit report as the scammers used my credit to order them. I saw on Fox 2 this also happened in Columbia. I just wanted others to be aware of what was going on.”

“I was dumfounded how they got my information,” Aimone said. “I had to sign for a small package and I received two Verizon iPhones with new phone numbers on them. I never had an account with Verizon. I checked and someone did a credit inquiry on my credit and got it shipped. I took the two phones to the Verizon store in Edwardsville and they walked me through the process and took the phones back and made sure all the accounts were cancelled. They said they would send something to the Credit Bureau about what had happened.”

Aimone’s thought is if the phones were delivered and no one was there, whoever was doing the scam could go to someone’s doorstep, take the package and sell the phones for cash.

The Godfrey man said he wanted to bring his story to the public to try to alert residents this had happened to him.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said if someone has this happen to them, immediately contact the company and either mail or return the items and file a fraud report.

