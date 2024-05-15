GODFREY - A traffic stop involving a K9 unit has led to a Class X felony charge against a Godfrey man who was found in possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine and more.

Brad A. Whitlock, 47, of Godfrey, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.

The charge stems from a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle Whitlock was driving on April 23, 2024.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the traffic stop, during which a K9 alerted deputies to Whitlock’s vehicle after conducting an open air sniff test.

Whitlock was found in possession of an undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl, as well as approximately 54 grams of methamphetamine.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Whitlock, who was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

