ST. CHARLES COUNTY – A Godfrey man, John W. Plummer, 53, died in a motorcycle crash westbound on Highway 94 in St. Charles County. The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, East of Sanders Road.

Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:49 a.m. Plummer was driving a 2005 Suzuki V-Storm motorcycle. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse ahead of him was driven by Jeffrey T. Vacek, 32, of St. Charles County. The Traverse slowed for traffic and Plummer’s motorcycle struck the vehicle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another Godfrey person, Clayton W. Hall, 76, was driving a 2015 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle, and struck Plummer’s vehicle. Hall was seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after the incident. Plummer and Hall’s vehicles were reported totaled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper J.S. Baird and Sergeant J.D. Cox of the Crash Team 2 wrote the report on the accident.

More like this:

Feb 6, 2024 - Motorcyclist Flown To St. Louis Area Hospital After Godfrey Crash

Yesterday - Fatal Shooting Ends Standoff in West Alton; Investigation Underway

Dec 22, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Pursuit That Ends In City

Yesterday - Early Morning Homicide in Foristell Sparks St. Charles Police Investigation

Aug 1, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash With Motorcycle

 