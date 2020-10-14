GODFREY - Godfrey's Andy Birsner is making a name for himself with his artistic work, taking old pieces and creating something brand new that is bright and engaging. Birsner's most recent creation was created during the COVID-19 Pandemic and he calls it a "150-pound quarantine terrarium."

The new Birsner piece is destined for the Good Weather Gallery in Edwardsville within the next week. He has had multiple pieces showcased at the art museum. The artist’s new creation is made out of an old dairy holding tank and is filled with an assortment of individual plant materials.

“This is the first terrarium I have ever made,” he said. “I am an electrician by trade. About a year ago I started doing some woodworking. I saw someone do some fractal burning, so I have combined that with some other things I have learned and made some interesting pieces from weird stuff. I enlisted help from my friends into growing plants who have a green thumb. I want to mention the help I had from Justin Warrenfeltz and Stephanie Schrage in this piece. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Birsner has an interesting background. He graduated from Alton High School, spent four years in the Navy and is a Ranken graduate. He also was a coal miner for 10 years.

“I have done a little bit of everything,” he said. “I have been doing a lot of wood pieces, too. I have some awesome checkerboard cutting boards and river tables. I have had three other pieces that sold in the Good Weather Gallery.”

The Good Weather Gallery in Edwardsville is located at 301 N. Main St. Phone number there is (618) 477-9323.

The large storage tank was in a basement for several years and now has been given new life by Birsner. Birsner shows how a person can make something out of nothing and beautiful for the next person to cherish for years to come.

