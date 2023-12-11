GODFREY - A man from Godfrey has been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and more, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Adam J. Webster, 34, of Godfrey, was charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery in the form of physical contact.

According to court documents, on or about Dec. 4, 2023, Webster, “knowing [the victim] to be pregnant, committed a battery … in that he shoved her down the hallway and stated, ‘I could just strangle the life out of you.’”

In total, Webster was charged with a Class 3 felony for the aggravated battery charge, in addition to a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint and a Class A Misdemeanor for domestic battery in the form of physical contact.

Webster was initially taken into the custody of the Jersey County Jail, but has since been granted pretrial release under certain conditions including a no-contact order and electronic GPS monitoring. His arraignment hearing is now set for January 4, 2024 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

