GODFREY - A Godfrey, Illinois, man was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court, with the felony of Solicitation of Murder for Hire, said Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin. The man is identified as Tony Nicholas Fennell, 32, of the 2700 block of West Delmar Avenue.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2015, at approximately 10 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a Solicitation of Murder for Hire plot. Specifically, a person came forward with information that Tony N. Fennell had attempted to solicit an individual to murder a local woman with whom Fennell previously shared a relationship. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated an investigation into the allegation.

An extensive investigative effort was brought forth involving members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division with assistance from the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois (MEGSI). Surveillance was placed on Fennell and the intended victim. During the course of the investigation the prospective victim was not placed in a position which would have allowed for the commission of the intended crime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigative efforts resulted in the execution of search warrants and a court order in Godfrey, Illinois, including at the home of Fennell. Those efforts resulted in the recovery of evidence.

Fennell was arrested on September 10, 2015, without incident in Godfrey, Illinois. Fennell was remanded to the Madison County Jail and is still in custody.

The warrant and information on Fennell was signed by the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp. Bond was set at $500,000.00.

More like this: