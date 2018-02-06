GODFREY - The Hiway House Motor Inn is on its way down.

After a long and expensive legal process, the first pieces of the former Motor Inn at 3023 Godfrey Road in Godfrey were removed on Monday.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick couldn’t be happier to see the process end and the dilapidated structure fall. He hopes in its place will be an investment in Godfrey that will more than take its place.

“It has been a long and expensive process to my dismay, but we are finally tearing it down,” he said. “Hopefully someone will show interest in that piece of property after it is cleared.”

McCormick said the demolition fees are in the neighborhood of $119,000, but he said he would hate to guess the legal fees involved in getting to this point to demolish the structure.

“I know the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is elated to see it being torn down,” McCormick said. “It was a very troublesome spot for them. The residents of Godfrey I run into are also very elated this is finally happening. Hopefully, we will see a nice development there in the future and the sales tax will help recoup our expenses. It is an ideal location in Godfrey.”

“As soon as the property is cleared our plan is to market it and find a developer.”

