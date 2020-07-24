GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick became another to advise caution to residents Friday afternoon due to the significant increase of COVID-19 positive cases in the region.

Mayor McCormick said if the COVID-19 positive cases trend doesn't stay in check, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH (Illinois Dept of Public Health) may announce reinstating previous restrictions.

"The concern is that once our region hits an 8 percent (or greater) positivity rate for 3 consecutive days, they would begin gradually rolling the area back to Phase 3 if positivity rates do not begin declining," McCormick said.

Mayor McCormick said is especially worried about local businesses that are just now beginning to recover from the financial strain incurred from the previous stay at home restrictions that lasted for several months.

“We’ve worked so hard to help our businesses stay afloat during these unprecedented times, but we have so much ahead of us to do," McCormick added. "I’m just asking people to think of others, follow the IDPH/CDC guidelines to social distance, wear a mask and ensure hand-washing. What we do as individuals can potentially impact the entire economic engine of our community.”

