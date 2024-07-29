GODFREY — On Sunday, July 28, 2024, the Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a trailer park fire on West Delmar. The fire was swiftly extinguished, preventing extensive damage to the trailer, according to district officials.

The Fosterburg Fire Department assisted at the scene and then returned to service.

"We are grateful for the rapid response from our team and the support from Fosterburg," a Godfrey Fire Protection District official said. "Their efforts ensured that the fire was contained quickly and efficiently."

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

