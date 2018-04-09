GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District a 1986 Ford C8000/Emergency-One pumper from the Troy Fire Protection District in early March for $10,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Engine 1420 will serve as a reserve truck to back up the two, 1998 rescue pumpers. At this time, the Godfrey Fire Protection District 2009 rescue pumper remains out-of-state for an intensive frame replacement.

"GFPD continues to seek funding for a new rescue pumper to serve and protect Godfrey," the fire protection district said in a release. "Donations to the GFPD rescue fund are accepted at Carrollton Bank and CNB Bank. Thank you for the support."

More like this: