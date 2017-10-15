GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District invited the public to the station for their annual open house Saturday as a part of Fire Prevention Week.

“We saw a great crowd,” Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said. “Lots of interested parents and children. We actually answered a lot of good questions. We had a lot of good conversations with the community today.”

Kambarian said events like the open are always a great chance to engage with the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had a lot of really good conversations today,” he said. “Conversations that we can only have at those times that are outside of an emergency.”

Kambarian said the day wouldn’t have been such a success without the help from many partners including St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Survival Flight.

“We had a variety of community partners both new and old, and we”ll continue to try and bring our citizens an ever evolving open house," Kambarian said. "We try to bring something new, something different, something engaging every year and I think we did that this year. I have our own staff to thank for that and our citizens to thank for coming out today.”

More like this:

Related Video: