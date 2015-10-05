GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will cap-off Fire Prevention Week 2015 by hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 10th from 9:00am to 3:00pm. It will be held at Godfrey Fire Station 2 at 1712 West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. The station property will be full of displays and apparatus so parking will be located next door at the Godfrey Church of the Nazarene, 1800 West Delmar.

There will be several demonstrations and activities to include vehicle extrication, a live burn room, child safety seat inspections, and a firefighter fashion show. Children who complete a specified list of activities will earn a real junior firefighter badge presented by the chief. Numerous community partners will also be there. Free food and drink will be provided including firefighter made, smoked pulled pork sandwiches and kettle cooked chips made on site. People of all ages are encouraged to visit and learn more about who we are and what we do.

For the first time, we will be conducting a live burn demonstration using two rooms. Both rooms will be almost identical in size and contents, but one room will be protected by a residential sprinkler.

“The public will be able to see the benefits of a residential sprinkler. In the future, residential sprinklers may be as common place as smoke alarms.” – Chief Kambarian The 2015 Fire Prevention Week theme is “Hear the beep where you sleep.”

The National Fire Protection Association and Godfrey Fire recommend installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home, including the basement. GFPD has provided several links for children and adults alike to get involved and learn more about fire safety. Go to www.godfreyfire.com and click on the “Information” tab. You can also “like” us on facebook, follow us on Twitter, and visit us this Saturday

