GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be hosting their 2018 Open House on Saturday, October 20 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Station 2, 1712 West Delmare Ave. in Godfrey.

They will have their signature smoked pulled pork and kettle cooked chips for free, but donations will be accepted for Assistant Chief Ed McBride who is off work and battling cancer.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year is being emphasized as a more "laid back" event with the focus being on having a family-friendly lunch with firefighters.

For any questions about the event, please contact Chief Kambarian at godfreyfirechief@gmail.com or (618) 466-0131.

Related Video: