GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District Building Bonds vote overwhelmingly passed in Godfrey with 2190 to 996 votes.

That means it will fund the construction of a single centrally located fire station plus updated essential emergency equipment including cardiac monitors and firefighter turnout gear," Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said. "It would also allow the district to replace antiquated vehicles that are increasingly expensive to maintain.

The bond will allow the district to build an up-to-date fire station at 3023 Godfrey Road, which is centrally located near the intersection of Godfrey Road and Homer Adams Parkway. The station will house the same number of firefighters per shift as the two stations currently house together.

“The emergency services we provide the community are truly lifesaving,” continued Chief Cranmer. “There are senior citizens and other facilities in our community that we visit just about every day. When the alarm goes off, we need to respond quickly, with up-to-date equipment."

