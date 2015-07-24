GODFREY - Firefighters of the Godfrey Fire Protection District raised $6,400 during the annual Fill the Boot campaign held in May and June to help save and improve the lives of people fighting muscle disease in the Godfrey area. Muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other related lifethreatening diseases take away people’s ability to walk, move, smile, talk and even breathe.

The Godfrey Fire District conducted two “Fill the Boot” events that raised a record amount for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The first event was held at the intersection of Tolle Ln. and Humbert Rd, which raised a total of $4,400. The second event was held in front of Schnucks Grocery in Godfrey, which raised a total of $2,000. The members of the Godfrey Fire District would like to thank the Village of Godfrey, the Madison County Highway Department, and Schnucks for their assistance with our “Fill the Boot” campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We would also like to extend a special thanks to everyone in the community and those passing through, who donated to help this most worthy cause,” said Godfrey Firefighter and MDA Coordinator Chris Dennison.

“For six decades, fire fighters have fueled MDA's mission to find treatments and cures for life-threatening muscle diseases, and this year’s Fill the Boot results are a perfect example of the true dedication Godfrey Fire Protection District has toward supporting the families we serve,” said Area Director, Emily Shull. “We’re grateful for the support of these inspiring, selfless individuals who provide life-saving help that will fund research, advocate for children and adults affected by muscle disease, and rally our community to fight back.”

Funds raised through 2015 Godfrey Fill the Boot event build on decades of research progress, helping push science to its limits in the search for treatments and cures.

Dollars raised also help support MDA’s life-enhancing programs such as state-ofthe-art support groups and clinics, including the MDA Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis They also make MDA summer camp possible so kids with muscle disease can enjoy “the best week of the year” at Timberpoint Outdoors Center in Hudson Illinois and nearly 80 other locations nationwide.

More like this: